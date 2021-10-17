Discovery of a draft history of Asterix in a circus

In the German weekly, Der Spiegel, Anne Goscinny, the daughter of the screenwriter and creator, with Albert Uderzo, of the irreducible Gaulois found a twenty-page scenario of an album that was to be published after Asterix among the Belgians.

The daughter of the screenwriter of the famous Asterix comics, Anne Goscinny, has revealed the discovery of an unfinished draft of the most famous of the Gauls made by her father before his death, in an interview published this weekend.

“I think about it often, it’s 20 pages, half an album”, indicated the one who manages the work of her father to the German weekly Der Spiegel .

The screenplay typed by René Goscinny bears the title ofAsterix at the circus and should have appeared chronologically after the album Asterix among the Belgians. It was found according to the Spiegel in family archives.

Anne Goscinny felt that a posthumous finish of the album would be a business “Very complicated”.

“Many, many people should sit around the table, immerse themselves in the story and find their voice again, she said referring to her father. It’s like a painting by Goya that has a hole ”. “But one day we will try, it would be an extraordinary adventure”, she adds.

Died in 1977, René Goscinny is with Albert Uderzo, who died last year, the creator of the irreducible Gaul in 1959, whose adventures have sold several hundred million copies worldwide. He was instrumental in creating the profession of comic book writer, which did not exist before him.

