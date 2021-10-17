“Do not forget the words”: “I do not realize”, says Caroline, crowned third biggest winner of the game of Nagui

Will she be the one who will bring down “Queen Margaux”, still at the top of the ranking? In the number broadcast this Saturday, October 16, Caroline became the third greatest champion of “Don’t forget the words” on France 2. With 49 wins on the clock, 398,000 euros in the pot, for the moment. Unexpected for this 28-year-old Parisian, promoted to team leader in logistics within a large-scale distribution company. “The first shows were not all rosy. I came across recent songs, which are not necessarily my favorite, says the young woman. It took me a while to earn money and totally relax. “

However, Caroline could rely on a first experience. In 2016, the candidate had already come to try her luck. But without managing to pick up the silver microphone, symbolizing victory. “I wasn’t prepared at all,” she admits. I love learning lyrics since I was little. Except that I only listened to the songs that I liked, namely rather old songs. I wasn’t going to look any further. “

Disappointed, she does not intend to stop there. And decides to resume revisions. During five years, she notes the titles which pass in the game of Nagui, creates playlists and learns naturally. “I always wear my headphones when I’m in the subway, when I’m going for a run…, she explains. I just stepped up at the time of casting, revising a little more of the titles that I was less familiar with. “



“I even asked the casting director if they weren’t wrong! “

On September 18, viewers of La Deux made his acquaintance. While the shows were shot well in advance, before the summer break. “My boss is very accommodating and allowed me to pose for two days first. Then many others, specifies the one who insisted on maintaining the secret. My colleagues and relatives could see that I was still shooting. But I didn’t want to say how far I was going. So are in the confidence his mother, who came on the set, and her spouse. On the other hand, not his grandparents. “They are stressed and moved every night,” she smiles.

The “maestro” herself had to manage the time between filming and broadcasting. “It was particularly long with the summer break… she admits. So much so that I was sure I had made a mistake on the song I won the first time with. I even asked the casting director if they weren’t wrong! “

Today, the almost thirty hopes to continue her journey. While waiting to receive the money. “We do not receive it until a few weeks after the broadcast,” she reveals. Even on set, I don’t realize. And it’s going really fast, so I don’t realize it yet. “