Doctor Provides Fake Vaccination Certificates to Help 'Distressed' Patients

Doctor Provides Fake Vaccination Certificates to Help ‘Distressed’ Patients

In order to help patients who could no longer work due to their refusal of vaccination, a general practitioner issued a hundred fake … 17.10.2021

A new case of vaccination certificate fraud takes place this time in Reunion, which ranks as the third most vaccinated Overseas Territory, reports Le Monde. A hundred false documents have been edited by a general practitioner in the town of Saint-Pierre where he welcomed people from all over the island. The man made no effort to cover up his illegal activity.The investigation began at the end of August after several reports from the Regional Health Agency of Reunion Island and the General Social Security Fund. The investigations revealed various inconsistencies, including the use of some vaccinated people on the second vaccination schedule.Other individuals who fell ill with Covid-19 confessed to never having been vaccinated despite having a certificate. Finally, the investigators revealed that the number of vaccination acts was greater than that of dose orders. These checks were carried out on 800 patients seen by the doctor. His testimony The practitioner was taken into police custody. Faced with the gendarmes of the detachment of the central office for the fight against attacks on the environment and public health (Oclaesp), he admitted the facts. According to his lawyer, Clémence Godinaud, the objective was to help “patients in distress” who could no longer work because of their refusal of vaccination. They paid him as for a standard consultation. The doctor said he was “relieved” to have been arrested, indicates a judicial source quoted by the daily. “He was able to say certain things that were close to his heart. He also considers that he was caught in a kind of gear,” continues the lawyer. After being heard by an examining magistrate on October 15, he was indicted for “false administrative documents by a person [chargée] of a public service mission “and for” sickness insurance fraud. “The general practitioner was prohibited from exercising his profession, and was placed under judicial supervision with the obligation to pay a deposit of 10,000 euros. During the pandemic Many means are used to thwart the health system. Thousands of health passes have been hacked, false vaccination certificates and negative PCR tests published. The number of crimes increased after the announcements of Emmanuel Macron on the extension of the pass in July. These offenses are subject to penalties, which may soon be increased. Currently, producing or using a false document is punishable by three years’ imprisonment and a fine of 45,000 euros According to a new text regulating health measures, presented to the Council of Ministers on October 13, the sanction for fraud in the health pass can be tightened, up to five years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros, said Gabriel Attal.The individual who fraudulently introduces data into an automated processing system risks being sentenced to five years in prison and a fine of 150,000 euros. he health emergency was announced on October 13 for this department by Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of Overseas Territories, and Olivier Véran, following the improvement in the epidemiological situation. This decision was supported by a favorable opinion from the Scientific Council.The incidence rate was 28.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. According to the government, nearly 70% of the eligible population has already received a dose and more than 55% of Reunionese are fully vaccinated. On October 12, the island thus occupied third place among the 12 overseas territories, followed by Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon (over 81%) and New Caledonia (over 56%).

Arthur gohin Doctors who should be banned from exercising are all those who injected this experimental vaccine into patients who were forced to accept it in order to keep their jobs. It is their cowardice to all that leads to this monstrous crime. 11

Michelvsrin Doctor and Holy Man! 10

