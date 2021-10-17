Donatella Meden elected Miss North

She stood out during her presentation by her confidence and determination. The young woman speaks five languages ​​and is in the third year of the ISEFAC fashion and luxury bachelor in Lille. His wish: to represent the Nord – Pas-de-Calais ” with my energy and my naturalness “.

While the shows and concerts are struggling to sell out, the Miss Nord – Pas-de-Calais election night had been sold out since the end of August. Some 2,800 spectators revived a regional misses ceremony that had to be held behind closed doors last year.

“Not crucibles”

In the public, spectators come as amateurs, enthusiasts or simple neighbors. And the families, friends, support of the fourteen candidates. Each had its “kop” of more or less noisy supporters.

To support one of them, three young students in fourth and fifth years of medicine. ” We are not a fan of misses, we just watch Miss France on TV. There, we came to support Lucy, but we appreciate the atmosphere. And then, I have the impression that it evolves. We do not elect a beautiful crucruche, but a beautiful woman », Defends Marie.

All at ease orally

In the presentations, the candidates start by saying their level of education and it is generally high. For their age (under 24), they are all quite comfortable speaking. And many speak about gender equality.





On the model of the national ceremony, the election of Miss Nord – Pas-de-Calais is above all a performance evening whose theme this year was cinema. Alice in Wonderland, Rome, Gone with the Wind, Star Wars, James Bond are the paintings animated by young women in sequins, heels, tulle, slit dresses or swimsuits.

Like Camille and Maeva?

It was not until past midnight that the results were known. First the five finalists chosen by the public. Then the ranking decided by the jury.

Donatella Meden is the lucky winner. His fourth runner-up is Coline Gorrée, the third Lucy Broutin, the second Elise Dabas. His first runner-up is Laura Visse, from Tourcoing.

The jury was composed among others of Sylvie Tellier, Camille Cerf and Maeva Coucke. Two of the three Miss France from the region. Donatella Meden will dream of doing just as well on December 11 in Caen.