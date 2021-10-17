Elden Ring: 2 new images and a preview of the day / night cycle revealed, and 30 seconds of gameplay on the run

We are only 3 months from the launch ofElden Ring, but his low number of appearances in recent months prevents players from really projecting themselves. Apart from his memorable trailer of theE3 2021, he really only got a few images during the gamescom 2021.

He was still present during the program Play! Play! Play! broadcast from Japan by Playstation this week-end. The novelties were rare, with only 2 unpublished captures unveiled (than SmashBrosFanalic cleaned up and shared via Reddit) and an overview of the day / night cycle with also two visuals : one during the day, the other at night, of course. But this is not the only place where the title of FromSoftware has been talked about this weekend.

A mysterious Internet user has indeed posted a video of pure gameplay 30 seconds on Youtube (since gone private), which he says is 2 weeks ago and was captured on Xbox One. We just see the hero wandering around and getting lost on the side of a mountain, but it’s about the first real sequence in-game that it is given to us to see. Are there any playable versions or demos already lying around? Elden Ring Is it really on track to meet its January 21, 2022 release date on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox One? The next few weeks are bound to be crucial for the future of the game.





You can also always pre-order your copy from € 52.59 on Amazon.com.

Read also: Elden Ring: a first image of the “multiplayer” of the RPG from FromSoftware