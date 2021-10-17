Elden Ring: Xbox One Runaway Gameplay – Great Outdoors & Big Raptors! | Xbox one

FromSoftware has featured Elden Ring gameplay in the past, but the one that has been released in recent hours is brand new. It would be an Xbox One X version of the game.

30 seconds that will make fans of the genre salivate

The video presented today contains less than 30 seconds of the game, but will certainly have the merit of arousing the curiosity of players.

So here we are in the Under-Earth Kingdom where the Circle of Elden, the vital source of the World Tree, has been broken. We are talking about an open world where dungeons dot the world, but no combat today since these few tens of seconds present us above all exploration.





As expected, the exploration area seems huge and the only living creatures that we see are these two huge raptors at the end of the video. According to the Washington Post’s Gene Park, this is a version of the game that has not been presented to the press and it is not known whether it is an older build or a older version. recent.

Elden Ring is still slated for release on January 21, 2022 on Xbox Series X | S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, and PC.