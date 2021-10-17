Electric scooter scam: beware, this new scam can empty your bank account

The Objeko site warns: if you see an offer on social networks for a Segway electric scooter for 2 euros, do not click on it. This is yet another scam to empty your bank account.

Caution. Indeed, vigilance is required in the face of this new scam spotted by our colleagues fromObjeko. A tempting proposition circulating on Facebook, too tempting: an “extraordinary” offer froman electric scooter available for 2 euros at Darty. The goal is always the same: extract money from you.

A well-established technique … and effective

The crooks lure you into their nets with very interesting advertisements. By clicking on the link, you provide private information … Regarding this scam on Facebook, do not click on the link of this fake offer, which promises you to acquire an electric Segway scooter at a price far too good to be true of 2 euros.

This is a phishing technique that aims to recover your bank details.

If you open the link, the criminals invite you to try your luck. They justify this offer by declaring that the stocks at Darty would be so important, that the famous brand of household appliances must get rid of unsold products.

To make you fall for the trap, the criminals therefore share this message on the Web: “Due to the Darty & Segway partnership, we have decided to give you the possibility of obtaining a Ninebot ES2 scooter for 1.99 euro! a few questions to have a chance to win it “.





This is a bogus offer. Darty does not sell an electric scooter for 1.99 euros.

Screenshot



Then, the aces of the scam will ask you to pay the sum of 2 euros. In order to be able to participate in the operation, they therefore ask you for a large amount of information such as your name, your first name, your address, but also your telephone number. And to recover the 2 euros, he also invites you to leave your bank details. Once this step is completed, they just have to use your bank account …

The Facebook pages that we are discussing today with you do indeed look like Darty’s. And unfortunately, the brand of household appliances does not have its hands on these false pages and can only alert you.