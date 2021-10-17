Elon Musk wants to revolutionize in-flight connectivity

Businessman Elon Musk said this week on Twitter that his constellation of Starlink satellites would be able to bring in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity with “Low latency – half-gigabit connectivity in the air”. He even encouraged people on Twitter to claim his services on planes.

Yes, we are talking to airlines about installing Starlink. Please let them know if you want it on your airliner. Low latency ~ half gigabit connectivity in the air! – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2021

This is not the first time that Starlink has brought a soft eye to this market. Its vice-president of commercial sales, Jonathan Hofeller, had already signaled last June that he wanted to position himself in the niche and be in talks with several airlines.

Musk had also previously claimed to wait for regulatory approval to work with airlines, as the service must be certified for each type of aircraft.

He said he was focusing on the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 commercial aircraft models, which carry a lot of passengers.





Towards global coverage

Starlink will, however, compete with players already well established in the in-flight connectivity market, such as Intelsat and ViaSat, which operate networks of satellites in geostationary orbit and are under contract with airlines.

The advantage of Starlink will be to have last generation satellites with more bandwidth for more throughput. Evolving at a lower altitude, their latency will also be lower. Eventually, Starklink will finally provide global coverage and will therefore be able to provide connectivity absolutely everywhere.

SpaceX has already launched 1,740 satellites. Its service, available in beta for $ 99 per month, has more than 100,000 users in 14 different countries, including France.