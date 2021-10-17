Employment: La Poste is recruiting thirty postmen in Seine-et-Marne

The Marne See my news

La Poste is recruiting thirty letter carriers in Seine-et-Marne before the end of 2021. (© The Independent Courier)

La Poste is currently recruiting 172 letter carriers in Ile-de-France. On the scale of Seine-et-Marne, these are thirty people who are wanted to join the group on a permanent contract, before the end of 2021.

Even if the activity dedicated to mail continues to decline, La Poste needs to strengthen its teams, in particular to ensure parcel delivery which is on the rise.

“The postman profession is a profession of the future, above all relational, versatile, connected and qualified,” declares La Poste.

30 workstations spread over 7 La Poste platforms in Seine-et-Marne

Along with Essonne, Seine-et-Marne is the Ile-de-France department that looks for the most postmen.

The 30 permanent positions are to be filled on seven postal platforms of distribution :

Bussy-Saint-Georges,

Claye-Souilly,

Mareuil-lès-Meaux,

Moissy-Cramayel,

Nemours

Provins,

Vaux-le-Pénil – Melun.

These seven platforms cover the entire Seine-et-Marne department.

Currently, 10,134 letter carriers work for La Poste in Ile-de-France.

To apply, candidates are invited to connect to the laposterecrute.fr website

Once recruited, the new postmen will benefit from training time dedicated to the distribution profession and its environment, to health management and occupational safety.

To promote the postman profession, La Poste did not hesitate to stage its own employees, like Jean-Marie, postman in Gressy (Seine-et-Marne):

