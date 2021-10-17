Energy – Switzerland alone risks an electricity mega-blackout

The failure of the agreement with the EU forces the country to find new energy solutions. Economy Switzerland wants to reopen the nuclear debate.

Switzerland has turned away from nuclear power, notably with the retirement in 2019 of the Mühleberg power station. VQH / Gerald Bosshard

The failure of the framework agreement with the European Union puts the electricity supply at risk, according to a Federal Council report published last week. “There could be a shortage in the near future, with a sudden failure of large power plants in the country and those abroad,” says the “NZZ am Sonntag”. The exit from nuclear power, as well as the increasing electrification of means of transport and heat production, will further add to the import problem for decades to come. In winter, Switzerland could thus be deprived of electricity for two days.

The idea of ​​small gas-fired power stations

Powerloop, an association of the energy sector, offers a solution to this supply problem: build in a phased manner around 2000 small gas power stations spread over a large part of the national territory. Their technology, called heat-force coupling (CCF), produces electricity and heat – ideal for winter. The plants, made up of one or more small containers that can be placed in warehouses or industrial areas, would be centrally controlled and could be put into operation very quickly if necessary. The technology is proven, and already 950 of these small gas power stations are in service in Switzerland. The full development of the system, scheduled for 2050, would reach a production peak similar to that of current nuclear power plants.

Widely supported proposal

Powerloop received broad support. National Councilor Roger Nordmann (PS / VD) thus qualifies this proposal as “promising”. Electricity companies also support the idea, welcoming the interest in security of supply, notes Philip Mäder, spokesperson for Swisspower, an alliance of 22 municipal utilities that supplies one million people with electricity. And for Konstantinos Boulouchos, professor at the Institute of Energy Technologies at the EPFZ, “the energy transition can only work if there is a back-up system that can be activated quickly”.

The power stations would cost a total of 3.4 billion francs. This is little compared to the costs of a power failure, estimated between 3 and 4 billion per day, according to the Federal Council. Powerloop proposes to finance this cost through a surcharge on electricity bills. “For a family of four, that works out to around CHF 10 a year,” says director Kurt Lüscher.

Bern is preparing the disaster scenario

Alongside the current pandemic, the scenario of an electricity shortage is considered to be the greatest current threat to the supply of Switzerland. And Bern is bracing for dramatic blackouts. The Confederation has sent brochures on possible measures in the event of a power shortage to some 30,000 companies in the country, reports the “NZZ am Sonntag”. The Federal Council indicates that it could force them to reduce their electricity consumption by a certain percentage if such a shortage were to occur. Alongside the current pandemic, the scenario of an electricity shortage is indeed considered to be the greatest current threat to Switzerland’s supply.

According to the brochure, the first measure taken would be to call on the population to reduce their consumption. Secondly, the operation of facilities such as swimming pools, air conditioning systems or escalators could be prohibited. Imposing quotas on companies would only be the third step in the plan. The Confederation therefore also invites their leaders to think about how they can save electricity.

Debate relaunched on nuclear power?

Christoph Mäder, President of EconomySwiss, wants to reopen the discussion on the construction of new nuclear power plants. This is to ensure the electricity supply in the future. Interviewed by the “SonntagsZeitung”, he does not expect the country to build new nuclear power plants such as those currently in service. He believes, however, that it would be “stupid” for Switzerland to close the door to future nuclear technologies.

According to him, the popular decision in 2017 to ban the construction of new atomic power stations was a mistake. It is now urgent, for him, to study “if and how the regulatory provisions could be modified so that the supply of electricity can be assured for us and for future generations”.

( ewe )