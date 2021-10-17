Enraged new trailer for film starring Robert Pattinson

Highly anticipated, The batman by Matt Reeves is finally revealed during DC Fandom, a year after the first trailer aired.

Hype at its peak

When the film is announced The batman with Robert Pattinson, many had screamed scandal, struggling to imagine the British actor in the skin of the Dark Knight of Gotham. It was forgetting that since his role in Twilightwhich sticks to his skin so much, Robert Pattinson was able to show how much he was an accomplished actor, often a virtuoso, one of the most gifted of his generation (one thinks in particular of his roles in The Rover, Maps to the Stars or more recently The Lighthouse and Tenet).

But in August 2020, on the occasion of DC Fandom, the trailer for the film The batman has toured the web, and reassured the most skeptical. Very promising, the trailer let imagine a film in the lineage of the Oscar winner Joker by Todd Philipps, which was one of the biggest hits of 2019. Barely in line (“I am the revenge !“) and a few punches given to criminals, Pattinson was demonstrating that he was cut out for the role.





Since then, we have been watching for any news about Matt Reeves’ feature film. As the date is getting closer, today we discover a brand new trailer, released at the end of DC Fandom 2021, where the trailers of Black adam, The Flash and Peacemaker.

In this second trailer, Batman grapples with Edward Nigma, better known as The Sphinx. We also see it battling one of his greatest enemies, The Penguin, played by Irish actor Colin Farrell. This trailer was also the occasion to see a little more the actress Zoë Kravitz (Fantastic Beasts, Big Little Lies) as Catwoman.

More action-oriented than the previous trailer, these new images reinforce the idea that The batman by Matt Reeves is an extremely promising film, offering a very dark version of the Dark Knight. As you might expect, Robert Pattinson seems to do particularly well with action scenes as well as more intimate scenes. Remember that The batman will be released in theaters on March 2, 2022. We can’t wait!