errors, weakness, bad luck, why the Greens already look like convicts

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE – Bordeaux: The pre-match brief

The bad luck of the condemned?

There are sometimes signs which do not deceive, those which, in particular, are attached to a formation to which nothing succeeds week after week and which sinks inexorably in the depths of Ligue 1. This is the case of the ASSE, without it being new. But the match of the day, in Alsace against Racing Club de Strasbourg, once again demonstrated how nothing succeeds for the Greens. A first period well mastered overall, a compact block, perhaps too low, but no opportunity offered to the players of Julien Stéphan. Then, a marking error, one and one too many on a Strasbourg corner. Mahdi Camara drops Maxime Lemarchand in the penalty area and it is the opening of the scoring (0-1, 26th.) And what about the rest with a goal against his camp by Zaydou Youssouf (0-2, 39th), when the danger was non-existent (Ajorque did not have the ball), and the head injury of Etienne Greeen. The umpteenth blow that was going to be enhanced by the expulsion of the same Youssouf, in the 43rd, for a non-dangerous tackle, but poorly controlled on Ajorque. In four minutes, without being unworthy, ASSE was already at the bottom of the hole, led and reduced to ten. A feeling of déjà vu which proves, if need be, that despite the efforts and the instructions followed, nothing is going well. Until when ? This is the question when there is already an emergency …

Boudebouz, a little flash in the gray

Returned to favor in the eyes of Claude Puel before the derby, and we still do not know why …, the Algerian has proven that ASSE still needs his technique. Boudebouz with the ball at the foot, it is a possibility of the ball in the hole, of delivery or of shift. What he did for 45 minutes by finding in particular Bouanga in the penalty area (23rd) or by managing to eliminate two defenders on the left side (17th) without Wahbi Khazri benefiting from the technical festival. Released by Claude Puel in the 64th minute, because more discreet after returning from the locker room, Boudebouz is there. Well there. Good news, so rare in the gray surroundings in Sainté at the moment.





Unpardonable mistakes, players not up to par

Of course, facing the Racing Club de Strasbourg outnumbered is not an easy thing. Admittedly, the players of Puel have long run in a vacuum and have spared no efforts, they who believed in a possible miracle on the return of the locker room, before, and quite logically, that the Alsatians take advantage of the defensive largesse of ASSE . But despite these mitigating circumstances, it remains obvious: some Stéphanois do not have the level. It is due to guilty positioning errors, a glaring lack of technique and game intelligence that Gameiro (69th, 3-1) and Ajorque (73rd, 4-1) just had to push the ball to the back of the net. It is because of such an apparent weakness of the central hinge (Moukoudi, Nadé) that the green people could not hope for much. It is because of the lack of solutions that each game looks like the other. Gourna-Douath brings nothing, neither Aouchiche, and he since his arrival in Forez. Camara is not a full-back, Khazri anything but a center-forward. Green, as we know, is the color of hope. It will take tons of Green supporters to believe in maintaining this season. They who left Meinau fifteen minutes before the end of the match …