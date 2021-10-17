EuroMillions: the lucky winner has validated his ticket, now what can he afford?

The biggest jackpot ever recorded in Europe was won this Friday, October 15, in the second of five possible draws to award it. The lucky one has validated his ticket.

Quite a lucky guy. The 220 million euros at stake on Tuesday 12 October at EuroMillions were won this Friday 15. Nothing is known of the identity of the winner, except the fact that he has validated his ticket in a point of French sale or on the FDJ website, as reported The Parisian.

The biggest winner of a lottery in France

He has indeed earned 20 million more than his predecessor. This amount is even a record throughout Europe. The previous continental record, 210 million, went back to February 26, 2021 and had found a taker in Switzerland.

One chance in 139 838 160, and yet this Frenchman checked the correct numbers: 21, 26, 31, 34, 49, as well as the two stars 2 and 5. The drawing was made around 9:05 pm in the studios of Boulogne-Billancourt.

The FDJ and EuroMillions do not initially indicate the region where the ticket was validated, or if it was registered on the internet, specify our colleagues.





What can he afford with this astronomical sum?

With 220 million euros, in any case, he will never need to work again. Placed without risk with a return of 2%, its 220 million euros could earn it 366,000 euros in interest per month. 220 million euros, that’s 145 centuries at the current minimum wage, or 14,573 years paid 1,258 euros net per month.

The multimillionaire could afford new Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the most expensive car in the world, or the yacht “Le Kismet”, with a length of 95 meters, with eight rooms on board, a swimming pool and a spa and 28 crew members.

Why not if not buy yourself 1.8 tonnes of premium Beluga caviar, 700,000 electric scooters, dine every night at Guy Savoy’s for over 1,000 years or maybe even recruit PSG player Neymar. On the other hand, West France specifies that the PSG player, Kylian Mbappé, whose odds are valued at 225 million euros, is still too expensive for him.

How about an island?

CNews lists 10 paradise islands for sale. The winner is therefore spoiled for choice. For example: “Lake winter island” in the United States, for the modest sum of 505,993 euros. Or why not: the island of Breviksnas Alska in Sweden. A space of 8,500 square meters for 719,599 euros.