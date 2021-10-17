Évelyne Dhéliat speaks about the state of health of her ex-colleague Catherine Laborde, who is very ill

In 2016, Catherine Laborde left the presentation of the weather forecast for TF1 live: “There is also the passing of time. And that time is the time when I am going to leave you. Yes, here it is, after 28 years (from July 1988 to January 2017, editor’s note) of good and loyal service, I’m leaving. I’m leaving with the cold, with time, but also with all these memories that you have given me over the years “.

Almost two years later, the sister of journalist Françoise Laborde revealed to be suffering from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia. “It is not a disease which one can hope that it will go towards remission, that is what we are trying to state. It is one of the only real weapons that we have apart from tenderness for go through a disease, an irreversible type disease “, explained the main interested party in Seven to Eight on the first channel, where she had delivered a moving testimony.





But what is the news of Thomas Stern’s wife today? It’s Évelyne Dhéliat, guest on the set of C to you on France 5, which brought some. Facing Anne-Elizabeth Lemoine, the one who continues to “rain and shine” on the front page said: “I can tell you I got her last week on the phone and she’s fine.” Very reassuring!

During her time on the talk show, she also spoke about her battle with cancer …

