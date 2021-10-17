“Everything begins here” in advance: Rose protects Jasmine and hides Naël

“Here everything begins” in advance with the detailed summary of episode 252 of the husband October 19, 2021 – In the daily series of TF1, Jasmine returns to the Institute, Rose and Antoine come to her aid but Clotilde does not agree. Mehdi and Hortense make a disturbing discovery.

Capture TF1

The detailed summary of episode 251 of Here it all begins October 18, 2021 is also online. Good reading.

“Here everything begins” in advance: Summary of episode 252 of ITC of October 19, 2021

Celia falls back into Solal’s arms

In Australia, Jérémy joined an environmental NGO and it is with a passionate air that he shows his parents the photos he took of the coral sea during his missions. Clotilde notices that her son looks very happy. Jérémy explains to his parents that he feels useful there and that he now knows why he gets up every morning, something he had never felt before. They missed Jérémy a lot. And Clotilde suggests to her son to extend his stay in Calvières. But Jérémy intends to stay only one month while the consulate resolves his visa problem.

Jérémy then finds Eliott and Hortense. He asks them about Solal. Eliott and Hortense explain to him that Solal is in a relationship with a 1st year student and that he is polyamorous. They confess that Celia went out with Solal and that she could not bear to share it with another. Eliott and Hortense encourage Jérémy, who has done the hard part by leaving Calvières, not to hurt himself for his half-sister.

Jérémy made an appointment with Célia in the greenhouse. She is happy to see him again and she has the feeling that they have never left each other. The temptation is palpable between them. Jérémy confides in him that he does not have a girlfriend in Australia. Celia would like to take him in her arms. Jérémy explains to her that they cannot start hurting each other again as in the past. And Jérémy leaves.

Célia finds Solal and Diego in the marshes. His grandfather admits that Solal did pretty well. He admits to having made a mistake on his account. Diego admits Solal is a good, serious guy. Once alone with Solal, Célia explains to her that her situation no longer bothers her and she kisses him.

Mehdi and Hortense make a disturbing discovery

Mehdi and Hortense tell Eliott that they went to Chief Landiras to talk to him. Mehdi explains to Eliott that Landiras was absent. They also tell him that Zacharie’s house is in ruins and that they saw their teacher’s blouse in a van parked in the garden. The two students plan to return there. Mehdi regrets having delved into his private life and feels responsible for the chef’s departure. He would like to be forgiven.





Teyssier replaces Zacharie. At the start of the course, he instructs Mehdi to reproduce in front of his classmates Landiras’ signature dessert with which he was crowned Best pastry chef in the world. However, the demonstration will be noted. And Teyssier grants him a pair but he asks him not to take Hortense. Mehdi chooses Eliott, to the chagrin of the latter. Teyssier are convinced that they will go straight into the wall. And the two students fail. Teyssier refuses to taste their cake which is not even worth a 2/20 in his eyes. Then, he then shows the students how to reproduce Zechariah’s dessert. Then, he tells Mehdi that if he has an ounce of ambition, and if he wants to learn from the best, there is only one thing left to do: bring Landiras back.

Mehdi and Hortense return to Landiras’s address and make a disturbing discovery. Their pastry teacher lives in his van. Mehdi does his mea culpa in front of Zacharie. After apologizing, he admits having a lot to learn from him. Hortense begs Zacharie to come back. Landiras needs to think about it. And he asks Mehdi and Hortense not to tell the others about his situation.

Rose protects Jasmine

Jasmine shows Rose and Marta pictures taken a few hours after giving birth. Jasmine was holding her baby tightly against her, and she couldn’t let go of it. Jasmine’s last name is on the birth bracelet. Naël was born on May 12, 2021. Jasmine tells Marta and Rose her story. When she finished her internship at Chef Delobel’s restaurant, Jasmine was 4 months pregnant, and she didn’t have much belly. And since she didn’t want everyone to know about her pregnancy, she hid it. On the day of the competition, for fear of not being able to carry out all of her studies, her baby, her bipolarity, Jasmine left Naël in the greenhouse. She didn’t want to abandon him. Jasmine thought that at the Institute, someone could take care of him and so she could see him every day.

Jasmine explains to them that she could not bear the idea of ​​her son ending up on Social Assistance for Children. That’s why she kidnapped Naël without having a plan in mind. Jasmine just wanted to be with her son. She assures Rose and Marta that she loves Naël and begs them not to say anything to the gendarmes. Rose reassures her. They will be silent.

Rose takes Jasmine and Naël to her house. Antoine surprises them and wonders. Rose confides in Antoine that Jasmine is Naël’s mother. Jasmine explains to Antoine that she is going to collect her birth certificate to show it to him. Antoine is about to call Captain Brassac. Jasmine begs him not to. Rose explains to her companion that the young girl will not be able to keep Naël if he warns the gendarmerie. Therefore, she thought of a solution. To prevent the gendarmes from linking Jasmine to the kidnapping, the young girl must resume classes today. Rose and Antoine will notify the gendarmes in a few days that someone has left Naël in front of their door. In the meantime, Rose and Antoine are going to hide Naël at their place. Antoine thinks that all these stratagems are doing Jasmine a disservice and that she should take responsibility for it. Jasmine swears to them that she will never leave her son again and that she cannot live without him.

Captain Brassac interviews the first year students one by one. When Jasmine’s turn comes, the gendarme tells the young girl that her friends have spoken to him a lot about her. Jasmine then assures the gendarme that she saw nothing suspicious on the day of Naël’s kidnapping.

Rose receives a visit from Clotilde when Naël starts to cry. She confesses to her sister that she protects Jasmine and she pleads the cause of Naël’s mother. Rose explains to Clotilde that she is going to keep Naël for a few days while the gendarmes do not make the link with Jasmine. But Clotilde believes that this story has gone much too far. If Rose does not tell the gendarmerie that the baby is there, she will take care of it herself.

(Summary of newsactual.fr. Any reproduction is prohibited)

Find Here it all begins Monday to Friday at 6.35 p.m. on TF1