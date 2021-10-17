exchange rate of the dinar against the euro on October 16

Algeria – Exchange rate of the Algerian dinar (DZD) against currencies (euro / dollar) on the parallel market (Square Port-Saïd) and the official market (Bank of Algeria, BA), today October 16, 2021.

So, the exchange rate of the Algerian dinar (DZD) experiences a stagnation of its value against the euro and a significant drop against the US dollar, this October 16 2021 on the parallel foreign exchange market (square) in Algeria. Thus, one euro is exchanged against the Algerian dinar at 21.200 DZD for 100 euros on the square for sale and 21,400 DA purchase.

In fact, according to experts, the euro will fall on the black market for currencies against the dinar when the borders are opened. Given the suspension of the opening of borders and the resumption of flights, the mass of currencies, notably the euro, in circulation in the squares has decreased, which has created an imbalance between supply and demand.

EUR: the euro does indeed rise slightly on the currency black market. Thus, a euro is exchanged today at the price of 212 DA for sale, against 214 with the purchase, either, 100 euros is exchanged for 21,400 dinars.

USD: for its part, the value of the US dollar notes a significant increase in sales. Thus, a dollar is exchanged at 181 DA for sale, against 183 DA at purchase.





GBP: For its part, the pound sterling is stagnating both when buying and selling. A pound is always exchanged for 242 DA upon purchase and has a maximum value of 239 DA for sale.

Currency Purchase Sale Euro 214.00 212.00 US dollar 183.00 181.00 Pound sterling 242.00 239.00 Swiss franc 198.50 _ Turkish Lira 26.00 24.00 Chinese Yuan 27.00 25.00 Saudi Riyal 46.00 44.00 Emirati Dirham 46.00 44.00 Tunisian Dinar 62.00 59.00 Moroccan Dirham 18.00 17.00 Canadian dollar 143.00 140.00

Here below is the current update of the official (formal) exchange rate of foreign currencies against the national currency (DZD), this October 16, 2021, according to the latest figures made public by the Bank of Algeria (Central Bank).

Algerian dinar (DZD) exchange rate quotes according to official market figures