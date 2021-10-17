Eye on Russia, Pentagon chief visits Black Sea region

US Secretary of State for Defense Lloyd Austin flew to the Black Sea region on Sunday to strengthen alliances with countries under Russian pressure and to show them the gratitude of the United States for its contribution to the war in Afghanistan for two decades.

Lloyd Austin will travel to Georgia, Romania and Ukraine before attending the NATO Defense Ministers Summit which will be held in person in Brussels on October 21-22. “We reassure and strengthen the sovereignty of the countries which are at the forefront of Russian aggressionA senior US defense official told reporters ahead of the trip.

Lloyd Austin will also extend thanks to his partners for their contributions as well as the significant losses they suffered in coalition forces in Afghanistan for two decades, before the hasty departure of the United States this year. “We will show our appreciation for the sacrifices and investments of our partners and allies», Said the same source.





Located on the rim of the Black Sea, where Russia has sought to expand its influence and prevent the expansion of the US-European alliance, the three countries are in NATO orbit, Romania as a member to fully-fledged and Georgia and Ukraine as partner states.

Lloyd Austin will end the week at NATO headquarters in Brussels, where ties with the United States, frayed by Donald Trump’s previous administration, took another blow last month when Australia canceled a mega-contract with the United States. France to announce a strategic partnership with the United States and the United Kingdom, causing a major diplomatic crisis.

