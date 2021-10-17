Florentino Perez draws inspiration from Leonardo’s plan for the Mercato

Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid: the complete list of Merengues

If he was so far ready to break the bank, including on players arriving one year from the end of their contract (Hazard, Mbappé, Camavinga, etc.), Florentino Perez has apparently reviewed his position for the future of Real Madrid.

Mbappé, Pogba, Rüdiger, Kessié … The new Madrid profile?

Indeed, Marca ensures that the president of the Merengue will completely review his strategy on future Mercatos … with the objective of making more hits à la David Alaba. Like Leonardo, who led an XXL Mercato of free players with Wijnaldum, Donnarumma, Ramos or even Messi, Real now intends to position themselves on the major players arriving free in the coming months … And not only for the media file Kylian Mbappé.

In the sights of the White House, Paul Pogba and Antonio Rüdiger, respectively at the end of the lease at Manchester United and Chelsea, but also Franck Kessié, who will not extend with AC Milan. On all these files, Real Madrid remain in the background and watch carefully how the discussions of overtime are unfolding …



