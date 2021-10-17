Foot OM – OM: Saliba remains in Marseille, Arsenal will wait

Loaned by Arsenal to Olympique de Marseille, William Saliba has regained playing time, to the point that the Gunners could bring him back to London in three months.

In recent days, a rumor has been circulating on the side of Marseille, namely that Arsenal leaders would like to return William Saliba from his loan to OM next January during the winter transfer window. Under contract with the Gunners until 2024, the former Saint-Etienne defender has not yet really had his chance with the English club, but Mikel Arteta would this time be determined to install him in the heart of a defense that is not Arsenal’s strong point. But obviously this early return of William Saliba would not do the business of Jorge Sampaoli, who relies on the 20-year-old player all this season. But a priori Olympique de Marseille should not really worry about a possible departure of Saliba in January.

According to our information, despite some rumors, there is no question for William Saliba to leave OM this winter. The defender will remain Marseille at least until the end of the season. @ telefoot_TF1

– Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) October 17, 2021

Julien Maynard says in fact that this rumor about William Saliba is completely unfounded. ” According to our information, despite some rumors, there is no question for William Saliba to leave OM this winter. The defender will remain Marseille at least until the end of the season », Said the Téléfoot journalist. Asked by TF1, the defender of Olympique de Marseille, holder 7 times since the start of the Ligue 1 season, does not take the lead and confirms his desire to stay in Marseille: ” OM is a very special club with the supporters and everything is a crazy club! And I myself am 100% from Marseille “. A priori, Arsenal understood this well.