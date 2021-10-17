Foot PSG – PSG has no bench, 5 players singled out

Despite the victory against Angers on Friday at the opening of the tenth day of Ligue 1 (2-1), Paris Saint-Germain has once again shown its limits for the season. Particularly because of his replacements …

Faced with a club like Angers, which has made a good start to the season with a place in the Top 5 and only two defeats on the clock, the club from the French capital expected to suffer a little. Especially since Mauricio Pochettino had to do without many stars, such as Messi, Neymar, Marquinhos, Di Maria or Navas, all of whom returned late from South America after the international truce in October. But from there to what Paris once again borders on disaster in the league, nobody expected it or almost at the Parc des Princes. And yet, PSG conceded the opener against the SCO, before being saved by Danilo then Mbappé at the very end of the game on a penalty generously awarded by the VAR. But if Paris has struggled like this since the summer resumption, it is because the Argentine coach has rarely been able to align his typical team. But also and above all because the substitutes for PSG are not really at the level …

“The linings of PSG are rarely at the level”

After the meeting against Angers, Pochettino did not fall on the executives of his sideline: “We have a squad of 33 players. It’s positive to be able to have such a large workforce. In terms of management, it’s important because, for players who don’t or don’t play a lot, we know that the situation is difficult to live with ”. And yet, he could have, because as L’Equipe admits, “The linings of the PSG are rarely at the level”. Despite numerous reinforcements during the last transfer window, Paris still has a few holes in certain positions, such as the full-backs or the wingers. Replacing the stars of PSG is never easy, but the deficit displayed by some “Without ranks” worried around the Parc des Princes. If Kehrer or Danilo have scored points during their outings since the start of the season, two players were particularly disappointing on Friday: Rafinha and Mauro icardi.





Rafinha and Icardi, the ghosts of PSG

Rather in legs at the start of the season, the Argentine striker was ghostly against the SCO. Even if he got the victory penalty by provoking Capelle’s hand, after having fouled Thomas, the former Inter Milan captain is too discreet. Author of the winning goal against OL last September, Icardi is still struggling to find his place in the Parisian workforce, where he is behind Messi, Mbappé, Neymar or Di Maria. Regarding the Brazilian environment, the situation is different. Not included in the Champions League list, Rafinha only picks up the crumbs after the international breaks. But that’s all since the former Barça does not really take advantage of the opportunities to show himself to his advantage, he who has still not scored with Paris in 39 games …

PSG linings are rarely at the level The painstaking success against Angers, without the stars, on Friday, once again revealed the lack of qualitative solutions from the PSG bench. https://t.co/lRHywdsLn9 pic.twitter.com/hAs5pqAw7s – THE TEAM (@the team) October 16, 2021

Other Parisian players are also struggling to make Pochettino doubt. In defense, Diallo missed a great opportunity against Angers. Aligned in the left lane, the defender did not shine. Therefore, he will be back on the bench, as with the return of Bernat and the rise of Nuno Mendes, the 25-year-old will have less of a chance. Also in the axis, with the possible return of Ramos. To the right, Dagba no match for rookie Hakimi. Like Draxler on offense. Extended until 2024 by the management of PSG last summer, the German international hardly plays anymore. And although he was a bit decisive, with two goals and an assist in L1 this season, Draxler is not about to upset the hierarchy in place. Which isn’t really a good sign for Pochettino. Because apart from the goalkeeper position, where Navas and Donnarumma will go to war all season, the Argentine coach does not have too many competitions to manage.