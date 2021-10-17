Foot PSG – PSG: Mauro Icardi fired, Wanda Nara insults and divorce!

After the victory of PSG on Friday night against Angers, Mauro Icardi had a hectic week since he lost his wife and his agent at the same time, Wanda Nara having caught him in the act.

The sentimental life of Wanda Nara had already, in the past, made the cabbage fat of the Italian and Argentinian press. The young woman, who was married to Maxi Lopez, had left the latter in 2013 after five years together, the footballer blaming his wife for having cheated on him with Mauro Icardi, while Wanda Nara also blamed Maxi Lopez, with whom she had three children, from adultery. In 2014, after an incredible streak that saw Maxi Lopez refuse to shake hands with Mauro Icardi before a Sampdoria-Inter match, the Inter striker married Wanda Nara, with whom he had two children. And soon Icardi’s wife became his agent.

Dear media ⚽️, you are not Closer 😅 And in addition your translation is not good … Wanda: “Another family that you destroyed because you are a *****” pic.twitter.com/XTVb5HPh0i – Cindy Colmenares 💃🏻⚽️ (@ C1ndy9) October 17, 2021

Very present on social networks, where she does not hesitate to show off her generous forms, the wife of Mauro Icardi followed her husband footballer when the latter joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2019. And since that date, Wanda Nara never miss an opportunity to show that she appreciates the luxury life she and her family lead in the French capital. However, all of this could quickly have to turn into the past tense. Because a few hours after the victory of PSG against Angers, result in which Mauro Icardi was involved, since it is after a recovery of the missed header of the Argentinian striker that a player of the SCO committed a hand resulting in the victorious penalty of Mbappé, Wanda Nara drew.





Summary para los que getting up from the siesta: Wanda publicó una historia POLÉMICA, y dejó de seguir a Icardi y la China Suarez. Borró sus fotos con el. Borró la historia. Lo volvió a seguir. Lo dejó de seguir. Volvió to undergo the historia y confirmó separación. Todo in 1hs. pic.twitter.com/zM4MAU4srz – Macarena (@maquialifraco) October 16, 2021

Via social media, Wanda Nara sent a clear message: “ Another family destroyed because you’re a bitch “. And according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the wife and agent of Mauro Icardi would have learned that the latter would have an affair with China Suarez, a very famous Argentine actress. Obviously furious at this betrayal, she therefore decided to immediately separate from the Paris Saint-Germain striker. ” I am separated “, Said the young woman of 34 years to her relatives. And just for the record, Wanda Nara has stopped following Icardi’s social media accounts, even going so far as to delete photos of her and the former Inter player from her own Instagram account.

Lionel Messi is not a fan of Mauro Icardi

It remains to be seen what will change in the sporting life of Mauro Icardi, who will also have to find a new agent. All this knowing that the Argentine striker was not really in the odor of sanctity with Lionel Messi, a great friend of Maxi Lopez and not really close to the one who had stung the latter’s wife a few years ago.