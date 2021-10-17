Foot PSG – PSG: titular Donnarumma against Leipzig and OM, Pochettino breathes

Mauricio Pochettino will not need to decide against RB Leipzig between Gianluigi Donnarumma and Keylor Navas. The injured Costa Rica goalkeeper is expected to be out.

Last summer, Leonardo couldn’t help but recruit Gianluigi Donnarumma, while Keylor Navas had convinced everyone at PSG since his arrival in 2019. The young goalkeeper failed to agree with AC Milan for an extension, Paris was able to attract him free. A godsend for a player who represents the present and the future in his position. Except that this decision posed problems, certainly rich, to Mauricio Pochettino. Who to choose between the experienced goalkeeper, close to all South Americans in the locker room, or the best player of the Euro, in full flurry, brought to defend the Parisian goals for many years to come? The PSG coach initially kept his confidence in Keylor Navas, before trying Gianluigi Donnarumma for the first time against Clermont on September 11. Since then, he has been established in two big games in particular, against OL and Manchester City.





Navas injured in the hip, Donnarumma against Leipzig

Gianluigi Donnarumma will even be able to chain a fourth meeting in a row as a holder, after Manchester City, Rennes and Angers. According to information from L’Equipe, Keylor Navas, injured in a hip, will not be available against RB Leipzig on the occasion of the third day of the Champions League on Tuesday evening (9 p.m.). The Costa Rica goalkeeper had to come out at half-time against the United States. The absence of Keylor Navas will go on for a bit. Will he be able to play against OM next Sunday? The question is valid. In the meantime, Mauricio Pochettino can take a breather. He will not need to decide for the very important match against the German club, which PSG finds a year after having already battled in the same pool of the Champions League. Gianluigi Donnarumma will be expected again at the turn.