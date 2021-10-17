Football Bordeaux – Bordeaux: Dugarry has hatred, he calls for revolt

Far from the media, Christophe Dugarry continues to follow the news of the Girondins de Bordeaux. The former striker would like to see his heart club bounce back after the departure of the previous direction.

On the occasion of the reception of FC Nantes on Sunday afternoon, Bordeaux will celebrate its 140 years with many of its former players. Among the many guests, Christophe Dugarry will be present at Matmut Atlantique to celebrate his heart club. But also to support those who represent the new era of Navy and White. Indeed, the ex-Girondins striker remains marked by the errors of GACP and King Street, who left without worrying about the future of the club.

Americans take dear

” With the two previous directions… Bordeaux, it’s a club that has been humiliated, recalled the consultant on RMC. It should not be forgotten. Its supporters have been humiliated, its employees have been humiliated by the two previous departments. There was a terrible atmosphere. I think that this club must find pride again… The people going to the stadium, the players coming back to the field. What I want to see, there will be defeats, is to raise my head. When we talk about players of character, that’s what it is to be a player of character. When times are not right, when things are not going well. “





” It’s been a long time, it’s been pain, continued the ex-striker of the Girondins. The elders knew him, there were terrible times but they made the effort to save the club last season. We must find pride, everyone. Partners, employees, players… The supporters were humiliated. You cannot imagine what has been experienced, it is terrible. It’s a trauma, it’s an incredible story in this club and it marked the history of French football. “

“Things are going to happen”

” I think the people of the Girondins have felt bruised for years. The role of new leaders and executive players is to restore pride, advised Christophe Dugarry, before launching a last tackle for the road. (…) When each component of the club is bruised, has been humiliated, by leaders who did not give a damn about the club apart from making money and putting it in their pockets, it has been terrible. I am convinced of it: by finding this again, things will happen. Apparently, the new boss Gérard Lopez has his confidence.