Football / Ligue 1. The offensive festival of Racing in front of Saint-Étienne (5-1)

It is never easy to face AS Saint-Étienne, and the first period demonstrated it. We were treated to balanced debates without a frank opportunity, the most advantageous situations even being on the Saint-Etienne side.

But it’s not just the deeds, it’s also the facts. And these have, by an incredible sequence, plunged the Stéphanois into the abyss.

The visitors were punished in the 26th ‘on a set piece, Maxime Le Marchand victoriously heading a corner kicked by Frédéric Guilbert. The Greens took a few minutes to recover. And when they seemed to stick their heads out of the water, they suffered two more backlashes.

In the 38th ‘, Anthony Caci, put into orbit by a one-two with Dimitri Lienard, looked for Ludovic Ajorque at the near post, but it was Zaydou Youssouf who scored against his camp, deceiving an Etienne Green knocked out by Thimothée Kolodziejczak on the action.

To top it off, the same Youssouf was sent off in the 44th ‘following a tackle from behind on Ludovic Ajorque.

Blessed bread, all that? Certainly. Except that even before half-time, Racing was shooting themselves in the foot. On an innocuous action, Arnaud Nordin entered the box and was mown down by Maxime Le Marchand when he hit. Whabi Khazri transformed the sentence by having the boldness to chamber the kop behind!

New blood, freshness, to make the Stéphanois bend

This goal had the gift of cooling the Strasbourg people who then took a long time to free themselves in the second half. In fact, almost 25 minutes, which corresponded to the entry into play of Sanjin Prcic and Jeanricner Bellegarde.

So new blood, freshness, was needed to bend these Stéphanois who, at ten, were struggling to stay in the game. The changes were made in the 67th ‘. Barely two minutes later, Prcic chiseled his gap for Ibrahima Sissoko who, from the right, served as an offering to Kévin Gameiro.





The same Sissoko did it again for Ludovic Ajorque four minutes later (4-1, 73rd ‘). Two assists in four minutes to crown his best match in the Racing jersey without doubt, after, it is true, a very good outing in Montpellier already.

In the 81st ‘, Julien Stephan launched Habib Diallo, and especially Nordine Kandil, 20, for his debut with the pros. And now four minutes later, the kid delivered a bright pass in the race of the ex-Messin who went to seal the score against a Stefan Bajic long left to himself.

On the air of the lanterns, in a festive Meinau, Mouhamadou Diarra, 18, could make his debut, in general joy.

Racing won, healed their goal-average (+3) and climbed to 8th place in Ligue 1, two points off the podium! Not enough to draw plans on the comet, but what to best prepare the trip next Sunday to Rennes for the reunion match of Julien Stéphan with his former club. Rennes just as euphoric after their 3-0 victory in Metz. Tempting at will!