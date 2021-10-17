Football Troyes – Adil Rami, the underground of the L1 loved

Entered into play earlier than expected due to the injury of one of his teammates, Adil Rami allowed Troyes to keep his goal ahead of Nice until the end.

A good performance for the promoted, who does not content himself with defending and regularly sets his opponents on fire, sometimes with some defensive deficiencies. The 2018 world champion brought his experience and in any case he enjoyed himself on the field after a career which has nevertheless experienced a few air pockets in recent years. ” It’s very complicated to come back during the match, especially for your first, against a great team from Nice, with in my opinion the best coach in Ligue 1 (Christophe Galtier). And besides, you lead 1-0, so it was not easy mentally. But as since the beginning of my career, I want to take up all challenges. I’m still standing, I’m a 4×4 », Explained Adil Rami in a language always so colorful, and especially delighted to find the elite of French football after complicated passages in Russia, Portugal or Turkey.





Adil Rami plays for his children

A rebound that puts him in any case in heaven. “ I hadn’t really put the pressure on myself, but I’m coming back after two years of somewhat clandestine, complicated journeys and journeys! He knew I was eagerly awaited and that no one was going to give me a present. I needed to play soccer again, to feel the pitch, to be competitive again and most importantly, for my kids to see their daddy playing. They are in Paris, they are five years old, they play football, and for me it is a source of pride. And then I stay true to myself, I love football, I am a competitor. I’m almost 36 years old and so every training or game is something to take. Mentally, I will always be there to fight: every meter, every duel, I won’t let go. It’s nice to always have this grinta », Delivered the captain of ESTAC, delighted to have signed in Troyes.