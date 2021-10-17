For Rabésandratana, Mbappé must not take corners

Victorious against Angers SCO this Friday (2-1), PSG could count on Kylian Mbappé, author of a goal and an assist. The Parisian number 7 took matters into his own hands in the second half in order to change this meeting. But for a few weeks now, the French international has wanted to have more responsibility in the game. Thus against the SCO, the 22-year-old striker was also responsible for shooting the set pieces. But for the former Parisian – Eric Rabésandratana – the Rouge & Bleu striker should not occupy this role.





” Set pieces are indicative of what PSG lacks. Me, I lived at a time when the football of the PSG lived by the set pieces (…) The instruction for the strong players of the head, it was to arrive with several in the chosen zone then to cut the trajectory of the ball and it worked beautifully. When I see Kylian Mbappé’s set pieces … That he wishes to have more responsibility, I can understand that, but he mustn’t be the one pulling the set pieces, that’s enough ! “, exposed the former captain of PSG in his column on France Blue Paris. ” There are enough players in the team who are able to shoot while he is going to be able to be decisive in front of goal and in the game.. We ask him to be decisive and he is because he is a player who is there for the finish. We need him in assists and goals, but in set pieces you don’t need him. Well, that will change because there are players who will come back, but beyond that even in the French team we do not need a Kylian Mbappé who shoots set pieces, it does not does not work. At some point, you just have to put things back in place. “