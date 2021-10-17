former President Bill Clinton discharged from hospital

He had been admitted to the California hospital with an infection. He spent five nights there.

Mask on the face and accompanied by his wife, he raised his thumb in front of the cameras. Former US President Bill Clinton, 75, left the California hospital on Sunday, October 17. He was admitted there Tuesday for an infection, announced the head of the team of doctors who treated him. “His fever and white blood cell count have returned to normal and he will go home to finish his treatment with antibiotics.” said doctor Alpesh N. Amin.

Bill Clinton, who lives with his wife Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, New York, was in California for an event related to his founding. He felt tired and then went to the hospital where the risk of Covid-19 or heart problems was ruled out.

The former US president has had many health problems in the past. He notably had to be hospitalized in 2004, when he underwent a quadruple coronary bypass surgery to free four blocked arteries, and in 2010 when he underwent angioplasty.





These events encouraged him to adopt a vegetarian diet and to speak publicly about the change in diet he undertook to achieve better health. “Things might have been different if I hadn’t eaten so many burgers and steaks, and had less stress in my life.”, he had told the ABC channel.