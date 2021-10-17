More

    Former President Bill Clinton discharged from hospital

    His fans can breathe. Former US President Bill Clinton, 75, left the California hospital where he was admitted last Tuesday for an infection, announced the head of the team of doctors who treated him . “President Clinton was released from UC Irvine Medical Center today,” Dr Alpesh N. Amin said in a statement released by Bill Clinton spokesperson on Twitter.


    Return home for the end of her treatment

    Live footage from CNN showed the ex-president, masked on his face and accompanied by his wife Hillary, leaving the facility and giving a thumbs up in front of the cameras. “His fever and his white blood cell count have returned to normal and he is going home to New York to finish his treatment with antibiotics,” added the doctor.

    In all, the former president will have spent five nights in the hospital. According to US media, he was first affected by a urinary tract infection that spread to the bloodstream, causing sepsis. He was then in California for an event related to his foundation when he felt tired. He went to the hospital where the risk of Covid-19 or heart problems was ruled out.


