Former US President Bill Clinton discharged from hospital after infection

“His fever and white blood cell count have returned to normal and he is going home to New York to finish his treatment with antibiotics.” Dr Alpesh N. Amin said in a statement released by Bill Clinton’s spokesperson on Twitter.

More fear than harm for 75-year-old Bill Clinton. The former US president, 75, left the California hospital where he was admitted Tuesday for an infection on Sunday morning, announced the head of the team of doctors who treated him.

Live CNN footage showed Bill Clinton, masked on his face and accompanied by his wife Hillary, leaving the facility and giving a thumbs up in front of the cameras.

The former president will have spent five nights in the hospital. According to US media, he was first affected by a urinary tract infection that spread to the bloodstream, causing sepsis.

He was in California for an event related to his foundation when he felt tired. He went to the hospital where the risk of Covid-19 or heart problems was ruled out.