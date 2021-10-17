Former US President Bill Clinton released from hospital

By SudOuest.fr with AFP

Posted on 10/17/2021 8:52 AM

Updated on 10/17/2021 at 5:33 p.m.

Hospitalized since Tuesday for a blood infection at the UCI Irvine Medical Center at the University of California, south of Los Angeles, ex-President Bill Clinton, 75, left the hospital on Sunday morning

“President Clinton was released from UC Irvine Medical Center today,” Dr. Alpesh N. Amin said in a statement released by Clinton’s spokesperson on Twitter. Live footage from CNN showed Clinton leaving the facility and giving a thumbs up in front of the cameras.





“His fever and white blood cell count have returned to normal and he is going home to New York to finish his treatment with antibiotics,” added Dr Amin.

Bill Clinton, President of the United States from 1993 to 2001, was admitted Tuesday night with a blood infection at UCI Irvine Medical Center at the University of California, south of Los Angeles. The former president will have spent five nights in the hospital.

Sepsis – an extreme reaction of the body to infection – affects 1.7 million people each year in America, and kills 270,000 according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), the leading health agency in the United States .