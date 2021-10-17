Formula 1 | Hamilton vows to ‘work harder’ to counter Russell

Lewis Hamilton expects George Russell to be in great shape at Mercedes F1 starting next season, but the seven-time world champion is determined to “work harder” to counter the ambitions of his future teammate.

Russell will replace Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes from 2022, a driver with whom Hamilton has enjoyed a smooth relationship over the past five seasons, which has contributed to the succession of titles since 2017 after those achieved in 2014 with Nico Rosberg.

“George, I guess, is going to be like me when I’m in Formula 1,” Hamilton launches.

“He’s going to be hungry, he has everything to gain and nothing to lose. That’s what I expect, he will have incredible support from our engineers, he already has incredible support for his future integration, and we will try. to work well as teammates. “

“There is respect but I know he’s going to win races, I know he’s going to be quick, I’m sure if we have the package he will do a great job and there will be times when he will be. up front, like Valtteri, and I’m OK with that. “

“I’m just going to work harder to make sure this doesn’t happen too often.”





Depending on the result of this season, Hamilton could face the 2022 season with much less pressure with all the most prestigious records: 8 titles, or 1 more than Michael Schumacher, more than 100 victories, more than 100 poles …

Would being alone at the top of these most prestigious statistics lessen his pressure?

“No, that motivates me! Well that’s for sure, it’s crazy to think that I have so many victories, it’s crazy to think that we already have all these championships. I’m still super motivated but I have heard Stefano Domenicali say that someone is going to break my records at some point, which is to be expected: records are there to be broken. “

“So I thought I had better win more races (laughs), so that gave me more motivation, I have to go back to smut and keep pushing.”