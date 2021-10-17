Formula 1 | Villeneuve compares Mercedes F1 with Ferrari in the Schumacher era

As we reported to you, some observers like Mark Webber and David Coulthard were astonished at Lewis Hamilton’s faults this year, deeming the seven-time world champion “under pressure”.

An opinion joined by Jacques Villeneuve, who believes that the Mercedes F1 driver has been able to limit damage each time he made mistakes. The Canadian is impressed by the closeness to the championship with Max Verstappen, despite serious mistakes for Hamilton.

“Points do not reflect actual ranking” Villeneuve told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “Hamilton made a lot of mistakes, but he paid a low price compared to Verstappen. Just think of Verstappen’s retirement in Hungary and Great Britain.”

“Then it was easy races for Mercedes, where Lewis was a bit absent. On other circuits, they had less pace or they made mistakes, like in Turkey. Yet they are still close in the standings and he It is therefore very difficult to say who will win this championship. “

Villeneuve nevertheless puts a coin on Red Bull and Verstappen, which he considers more consistent than their rivals, and notes that Mercedes F1 was no longer used to having such a threat.





He notes similarities with Ferrari in the early 2000s: “So far Red Bull and Max Verstappen have been perfect, while you could see some fatigue in Mercedes and Hamilton.”

“In the past Mercedes didn’t really have to push, they won anyway. Like Ferrari with Michael Schumacher. Everyone said they were geniuses, even if they made tactical mistakes, they were so strong which they still won in the end. “

“You can see with Mercedes that the team and the driver don’t seem to be as united as they used to be, if you can trust their statements. But you absolutely cannot say that Mercedes is beaten. In Turkey, they drove with it. more downforce and yet no one could follow them in a straight line. “

“Maybe they managed to push the engine power because there are only a few races left. If they can keep doing that Hamilton will be in good shape in Austin and Brazil, that will help him a lot.”