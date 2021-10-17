Four drowned migrants and 13 others intercepted off Algeria

The Algerian coast guard recovered four bodies and intercepted 13 migrants who were on board a boat that capsized off the Algerian coast, the defense ministry said on Sunday. “The Territorial Group of the Coast Guard of Algiers and a search and rescue helicopter of the Naval Forces proceeded, Saturday, October 16, 2021, to the rescue of 13 illegal immigrants and to the recovery of four bodies of other immigrants drowned following the capsizing of their boat 16 nautical miles (about 29 km) north of the city of Algiers», Specifies a press release from the Ministry of Defense. The press release does not specify the nationality of the victims. But most often, it is Algerians.

Despite the shipwrecks and the fatal risks of crossing the Mediterranean, the “harragaMore and more Algerians are taking to sea, usually heading for the Spanish coast. Word “harraga“(Literally”the burners”) Refers to the fact that illegal youth often set their identity documents on fire to destroy them when they arrive at their destination, in order to avoid being repatriated to Algeria.





According to figures published by the Algerian Ministry of Defense, 4,704 harraga have been intercepted since the beginning of the year, more than half of them during the month of September. The upsurge in migrant departures has been accentuated by the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 8,000 interceptions were made by the Algerian coast guard in 2020.

Algeria passed a law in 2009 aimed at “fight illegal immigrationWhich provides for sentences of up to six months in prison for offenders, but this has not had a deterrent effect on departures.

