Four National clubs already eliminated in the 5th round of the Coupe de France

Avranches, surprised on Saturday by ASPTT Caen (0-0, 3 tab to 4), is not the only National club to have been knocked out as soon as it entered the running, in the 5th round of the Coupe de France. Three other residents of the third national level were beaten by lower level formations this weekend.
Current leader in the Championship, FC Annecy fell to Rumilly-Vallières (2-3), semi-finalist last season. The National 2 club, yet led 2-0 at half-time, again created a sensation by reversing the score in the second period. It is Guillaume Odru who offered the qualification to his team (69th).
New box of Habib Beye’s Red Star
US Boulogne Côte d’Opale was also surprised by Tourcoing (0-1), club of R1, while FC Sète 34 lost against Saint-Estève (1-2), which also plays in Regional 1 The 14 other members of the National, on the other hand, negotiated this first obstacle well, in this 105th edition of the Grande Dame. A few of them even scored pretty well, such as FC Bastia-Borgo against US Vico (12-0, R3), Laval against Chantrigné (7-0, R2), Villefranche Beaujolais against l ‘Amicale Laïque Saint-Maurice L’Exil (7-0, D1), or the Red Star, still trained by the interim Habib Beye, in Chambourcy (6-0, D3).
Ligue 2 clubs will compete in the seventh round, while Ligue 1 teams will make their appearance in the round of 16.