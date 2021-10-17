Four National clubs already eliminated in the 5th round of the Coupe de France

Avranches, surprised on Saturday by ASPTT Caen (0-0, 3 tab to 4), is not the only National club to have been knocked out as soon as it entered the running, in the 5th round of the Coupe de France. Three other residents of the third national level were beaten by lower level formations this weekend.

Current leader in the Championship, FC Annecy fell to Rumilly-Vallières (2-3), semi-finalist last season. The National 2 club, yet led 2-0 at half-time, again created a sensation by reversing the score in the second period. It is Guillaume Odru who offered the qualification to his team (69th).