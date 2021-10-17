France team – Ballon d’Or: France votes Kanté and Benzema, not Mbappé

While the European championships resumed their rights this weekend, the last international truce was marked by the coronation of the France team during the League of Nations. A title that will allow Karim Benzema or Kylian Mbappé to apply for the next Ballon d’Or.

The month of October was rich in lessons for the European selections, and in particular in France. After a successful Final 4, with successes against Belgium (3-2) and Spain (2-1), Didier Deschamps’ team won the new UEFA trophy for the first time. A success that allows the Blues to find the coast with football fans. Indeed, according to an Odoxa poll carried out for Keneo and RTL, 87% of the fans questioned now have a good opinion of France, 16 points more than after the failure at the Euro last summer. However, the League of Nations are not yet at the level of a World Cup, but this title still counts, given that 61% of the French believe that this new competition is now one of the major events in football. And now, France is the favorite for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, for 56% of football fans. That is 19 points more than before the coronation in Russia in 2018. Proof that the Blues still have good odds.





Kanté and Benzema adulated, Mbappé shunned

It must be said that France has in its ranks three contenders for the next Ballon d’Or. Despite the notable absence of Antoine Griezmann in the list of the 30 finalists of France Football, N’Golo Kanté, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé are there to represent the tricolor country. In search of this individual distinction so prestigious since 1998, and the coronation of Zinedine Zidane, France can really believe in it this year. Already because Benzema is a real outsider, chaining the major performances with the Blues and with Real Madrid for several months. But also because N’Golo Kanté marked the spirits at the end of last season, when he was elected best player of the semi-finals and the final of the Champions League with his club Chelsea. Moreover, the midfielder of the Blues (61%) and the 33-year-old striker (60%) deserve to win this Ballon d’Or, according to football fans. More than Kylian Mbappé (55%). Well placed in recent editions, with a sixth place in 2019 and a fourth in 2018, the PSG scorer is not too unanimous in the race for the Ballon d’Or. Finally, less than Benzema and Kanté, who will be able to count on the major status of France to try to win the moon next November.