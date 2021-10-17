François Ruffin, the undecided rebel – Liberation

Absent from the national convention of France rebellious this weekend, in Reims, the deputy of the Somme has still not given his official support to the candidacy of Jean-Luc Mélenchon for 2022. LFI leaders are annoyed but take their troubles patiently.

François Ruffin is happy. His latest film (currently in theaters), co-directed with Gilles Perret, is causing a stir. The deputy of the Somme crossed the country to present Stand up women, documentary on the precarious little hands of the “bond trades”. Previews in all corners of France. Looping images on social networks. Smiles galore. The deputies of La France insoumise – notably Jean-Luc Mélenchon – all attended a preview. A way to support the boyfriend and remind him that he is part of the family. It is important. The problem: François Ruffin still does not (officially) support the candidacy of Jean-Luc Mélenchon for the presidential election. A silence that makes some teeth cringe. We would have liked to talk to him about it on Saturday or Sunday in Reims, during the national convention of La France insoumise, but the deputy from Picard did not show up. He spent the weekend with his children.





Picard plays the watch

The rebels calmly reassure themselves. A deputy : “It’s true, he’s getting a little bit wanting but in people’s minds Ruffin is linked to Mélenchon so that’s not a problem. And when his support …