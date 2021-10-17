free news and detailed DLC





Animal Crossing: New Horizons still has a bright future ahead. Nintendo’s adorable life simulation is being offered a host of additions, both free and less free, in an update that will land on the Island on November 5.

[Mis à jour le 15 octobre 2021 à 17h54] Animal Crossing: New Horizon is one of the biggest hits in Nintendo Switch history. With its 34 million copies sold in the heart of the global coronavirus pandemic, this adorable little life simulation game has met with a well-deserved success. And this success is not about to end. Nintendo unveiled this Friday, October 15 a whole bunch of crispy new features that will land on the island at the same time as a paid extension: Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise. The full video (subtitled in French) and all the new features in detail in this article.

Nintendo blew our eyes away with the New Horizons Direct presentation this Friday, October 15. On the menu, many content additions that may make the life of your islanders even more enjoyable. We will find many new features in a free update that will take place on November 5, but also in the paid extension Happy Home Paradise, which will also be released on November 5, at the consequent price of 24.99 euros.

In the free content, we find several characters that we had already met in the series, such as Robusto, the barista who returns behind the counter of a café that will open upstairs in the Museum. The old Admiral sea bass is also landing on the island and will take the inhabitants on a cruise from one island to another, and in song please. We will also find new shops, including the salon of the clairvoyant Astrid which will offer residents a path to divination. A few other features are also coming on November 5, such as the ability to cook, garden or even customize your companions in more detail. Many additions that we can’t wait to test on November 5th.

Happy Home Paradise will be the next Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC. There are many features gathered around the Villas de Lou teams. Once you are a member of these teams, you will be able to travel to a new archipelago in order to design and renovate holiday villas and infrastructures (school, restaurant). Players will also be able to discover new methods of customizing houses that they will adapt to the tastes of their customers. Happy Home Paradise brings with it the promise of a beautiful trip, and many surprises not yet revealed. This DLC will be released on November 5 and will be available for pre-order from October 29, at a price of 24.99 euros.

Available in four different series (in addition to a special Sanrio series), Amiibo Animal Crossing cards are regularly the victims of their success. Several series 1 and 2 packs are available this Friday at several resellers. As a reminder, these cards allow you to invite the character of your choice directly into your game, but can possibly be used on other Nintendo Switch games. Note that their price varies very regularly depending on available stocks.

Since its release, the Nintendo Switch Lite has been a huge success. This more convenient and simplified version of the console allows you to enjoy many games wherever you are. It is notably available in a pack which includes the console with the game Animal Crossing. This title, which is among the most popular games of the machine, has been a hit since its release in March 2020. The pack comprising the Nintendo Switch Online + Animal Crossing is generally offered at 249.99 euros on specialized sites.

In addition to the classic Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo launched in 2020 a special version of its famous console. The Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing is a collector’s version of the company’s flagship product. This special pack consists of a download code for the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but above all a console in the colors of the series.

