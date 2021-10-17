Freebox Revolution subscribers are doubly spoiled, an exclusive promo and more

Let’s go for the novelties of the week! We take stock of the latest major events at Free and Free Mobile. If you’ve missed the arrival of a new service or promotion in the past seven days, this is definitely the place to get your hands on it.

New Free

Freebox Revolution: launch of Alexa, subscribers can now control their box by voice via Amazon’s voice assistant. Find our video tutorial and compatible devices.

Free offers an exclusive promo offer for Freebox subscribers, the Amazon Echo Dot 4th generation at € 29.99 instead of € 59.99. More informations…

The search button on the Freebox Revolution remote control has finally found its use, hello to the global search for content (Netflix, VOD, etc.). More informations…

Free lands on TDF’s Anjou Fiber RIP, 30,000 new households can now take out a Freebox fiber optic subscription. More informations…

Canal + has launched a limited series offer available on Freeboxes. This includes the channels Canal +, Canal + Décalé, Canal + Série, Canal + Docs, Canal + Kids and Infosport +, as well as Disney + for € 20.99 / month the first year instead of € 24.99 / month usually, with a commitment of 24 months. More informations…

The Freebox Connect application, which allows Freebox subscribers to easily manage their Wi-Fi, is updated with a practical function. The developers announce the possibility of finding on the home screen the phone calls that you have made or missed with the landline phone connected to your box. More informations…

Free adds a new free local channel to its TV offering. Called “Channel 32”, it deals with current events in the towns of Cappelle la Grande, Coudekerque-Branche, Fort-Mardyck and Saint Pol sur Mer. More info…



As expected, Free has now cleared 5 sports channels on Freebox TV throughout the month of October. (Motorvision, Nautical Channel, Horse TV, Fuel TV and Wataa). More informations…

New Free Mobile

The last two top-of-the-range models from Xiaomi now available in the online store. These are the 11T and 11T Pro offered from € 569 and € 699. More informations…

ODR news on several smartphones from the Free Mobile store, including iPhones. More informations…

Announcements of the week