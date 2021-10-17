French Cup. Sacred feats in the fifth round this Sunday

Nine clubs created great feats this Sunday in the fifth round of the Coupe de France, including six District formations!

Several clubs created great exploits this Sunday with three or more levels of difference. It should first be noted that four clubs have eliminated a formation giving them four levels. This is particularly the case of FC Chusclan Laudun (Regional 3) who has paid the luxury of leaving AS Béziers (National 2) by scoring two goals by Souleymane Diaby (61 ′, 89 ′). the FC Mougins (Departmental 1) held up well against Villefranche Saint-Jean Beaulieu (National 3) before qualifying on penalties (0-0, 4-3 tab).





It is also necessary to pay tribute to the two future small thumbs of the sixth round, two clubs of Departmental 2 of Hauts-de-France which eliminated formations of Regional 1. The RC Salouel and theES Hamel respectively eliminated ES Lambres (1-1, 3-1 tab) and US Chauny (2-2, 3-1 tab). But District clubs were celebrating this Sunday.

Three Departmental 1 clubs have in fact eliminated Regional 1 formations, theES First, the FC Pellouailles Corzé and La Salesienne Paris. Finally, the FC Saint-Estève is the third Regional 1 club to afford a National training, against Sète (2-1), after US Tourcoing and ASPTT Caen this Saturday.

The exploits of this Sunday