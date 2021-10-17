French team: Pavard responds to his drafters! – Soccer

In delicacy at the post of right piston during the last matches of the France team, Benjamin Pavard is the subject of many criticisms. And the versatile defender of Bayern Munich wanted to answer it in an interview with Canal +.

Pavard (again) lost credit during the international break.

The international break was not beneficial Benjamin Pavard (25). Aligned at the right piston position against Belgium (3-2) and Spain (2-1) by Didier Deschamps in the Nations League, the versatile defender of Bayern Munich had to.

Once again, he who has never really succeeded in confirming the great hopes placed in him after the 2018 World Cup, during which he saved the Blues against Argentina (4-3), in the round of 16.

Right piston, a position he discovered

According to L’quipe, several teammates have questioned his potential in this special position. And they are not alone. With the French public, Pavard seems to have lost this immunity which accompanied him since 2018. The fault his placement on the ground, he who evolves rather in central defense with his club? I discovered this post with the Blues. I had been playing central defender in Stuttgart, and also with Bayern for two years. I got used to, he replied in an interview with Canal +.

Right piston? You can not be at the top directly, I have just discovered this position, and I still lack automatisms, defended the one who had received a real fan from Paul Pogba against Spain for his lack of availability. Pavard also took advantage of this interview to send a message to the supporters of the France team.





Pavard does not (either) unanimously at Bayern

I take a step back from the reviews in France, because I left young. I haven’t played a lot of matches in Ligue 1, so the French public don’t know me that much, they just see me through this World Cup strike, that’s where people started to take an interest in me, continued the 2018 world champion, before demanding more respect … and attention to his performances with Bayern.

I would have liked to be more respected in France, because I am French. But after that, I’m not going to force people to go and watch the matches in Germany. Those who really watch football know my past and current performances, he concluded on Canal +. Problem: Pavard is also not unanimous in Bavaria, where Julian Nagelsmann prefers Dayot Upamecano and Niklas Sle in the right axis. him to silence the critics, in Germany or in France, and that goes through the field. Like always…

