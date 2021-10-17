More

    Genesio still finds fault with the victory against Metz (3-0)

    Easy winner of FC Metz this Sunday (3-0), Stade Rennais continues to rise in the rankings. However, Bruno Genesio remains very calm. Although satisfied, the Breton coach warned of any “fire”.

    “I am satisfied with the content and the result even if I would have preferred that we score one or two more goals in the second half. We weren’t killer enough to make the score worse. It’s really looking for the little beast, ”admitted Bruno Genesio:

    “It’s a confirmation, it shows that the players are progressing and advancing. We are on the right track. I always said it when we were a little less well, I did not want to fall into catastrophism. There, I do not want us to fall into overconfidence. Everything is going very fast. We must continue in this direction to continue to have results and consistency. We have an important game on Thursday and another Sunday against Strasbourg with three more points to take. It is an eternal restart. To stay very high, you have to be regular. It is essential to keep this state of mind of conquest, to keep the quality and especially to have a cool head. “

    Antonetti (FC Metz): “They were better than us”

    Frédéric Antonetti at a press conference: “I’m not going to look for excuses, we lost 3-0. They were better than us. We have completely gone through it. We tied the game for half an hour, and then after the two goals, it was impossible to come back given their technical quality. We posed problems for them, but our centers were not arriving, and theirs were arriving. This is what makes the difference. “

    Genesio’s words after Metz – Rennes (0-3)

    Although happy with his team’s result on FC Metz, Bruno Genesio believes that Stade Rennais could have scored more goals. He also warns on the fact that his team had not won anything so far and that it should not be ignited.

    Alexandre corboz


    Amanda

