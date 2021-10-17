Germain’s tirade on referees, whom he compares to “cowboys”

Valère Germain did not miss the referee after Montpellier’s victory against Lens (1-0) this Sunday. The attacker criticizes Mr. Batta for an arrogant attitude.

Montpellier moved forward by stopping Lens in its good momentum, during the 10th day of Ligue 1. The MHSC, which had not won since September 12, was reassured at the end of a spectacular match and engaged, tense but smooth. And yet, Valère Germain, rather sparing of his usual words, went there frankly in his analysis of the match, highlighting how, according to him, the refereeing body had missed out on his match in the management of moments of restlessness.

“It’s incredible, we have the impression that we are dealing with cowboys, we cannot talk to them. They turn their backs on us, they are arrogant, said Valère Germain in the mixed zone. We players should perhaps. be less aggressive but that they too make an effort. We are dealing with robots, we cannot talk to them, we just ask for explanations from time to time. They have to question themselves. It could also degenerate through their fault . ” While it is a question of equipping the referees with microphones, the former OM striker confided that he was in favor of this experiment.





Germain: “His attitude is incredible …”

“If you equip the referee tonight with a microphone, you will be surprised at his arrogance, continued Valère Germain. I tried to talk to him after 15 minutes in the game, kindly, he doesn’t even look at me, he turns his head. I don’t know if he had had a difficult day… We’re men, we can talk to each other quietly like we do with other referees. I’m not even talking about being good or not, It happens to everyone to make mistakes like us on the pitch, we just want discussions without it degenerating. His attitude tonight is incredible. “

According to Valère Germain, the referee of the meeting Mr. Florent Batta is not at his first attempt: “Other referees are like that but he is the second time, we were talking about it in the locker room , and even with the Lensois, we cannot speak to him. You will see the day when he will have a microphone. He allows himself to say things and we obviously cannot react because we do not have the boxes, we … “