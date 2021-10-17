Giant demonstration in Rome against the far right

Tens of thousands of Italians demanded a ban on the far right at a rally in Rome this Saturday after violent protests against the health pass last weekend blamed on neofascists. Carrying “Fascism, never again” signs, the demonstrators in San Giovanni Square – a place historically associated with the left – demanded a ban on the neofascist group Forza Nuova (FN).

This event brought together at least 200,000 people, according to the organizers, who mobilized 800 coaches and 10 trains. FN leaders were among those arrested after the attack on the headquarters of the CGIL (left) union, the country’s main trade union confederation, during the anti-pass demonstration on 9 October. “This is not just a response to fascist ‘squadronism’,” said CGIL union general secretary Maurizio Landini, using the term to designate paramilitary forces after World War I which had become a form of armed wing of Italian fascism. “This square also symbolizes all those in Italy who want to change the country, who want to close the door to political violence,” he added to the assembled demonstrators.





“Close the door to this political violence”

Several hundred people opposed the police in central Rome last Saturday, devastating, among other things, the CGIL headquarters. The attack came after a demonstration against the obligation, from October 15, of the health pass in all workplaces.

Calls have multiplied in Italy to ban Forza Nuova, implicated after these demonstrations. “Neofascist groups must be banned now. But first we need anti-fascist education in schools, ”said student Margherita Sardi. The Democratic Party (center left), at the head of calls to ban FN, said its petition for Parliament to pronounce it had collected 100,000 signatures.

