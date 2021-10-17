Giroud shows AC Milan the way for a stunning scenario

Led 2-0 by Hellas Verona, AC Milan finally managed to win 3-2 at San Siro this Saturday on behalf of the eighth day of Serie A, temporarily passing the championship. Olivier Giroud reduced the score with a crossed header.

AC Milan capsized San Siro by reversing the course of a badly started game for the Rossoneri, led 2-0 at the break against Verona, finally beaten by the wire (3-2). Back after knee and achilles tendon injuries, he who had played only 30 minutes since the start of the season, Zlatan Ibrahimovic played for the first time with Frenchman Olivier Giroud, sharing a few minutes with the champion of the world, before its release.





Koray Günter’s terrible CSC

Holder, Giroud left the lawn applauded by the tifosi for his goal, a crossed head which gave hope to the team, and allowed Stefano Pioli’s men to doubt the visitors. Harmless in the first half, the Milan team changed their face in the second act, with Giroud’s third Serie A goal rewarding complete and utter domination. Kessié equalized from the penalty spot. Then the pressure intensified, under the effect of the strong choices of the coach and the strength of character of the Milanese, Verona ended up cracking.

Completely panicked on a fairly innocuous action, a rather low center from the Spaniard Samu Castillejo, whom he should have cleared without the slightest concern, Koray Günter missed his clearance with his right foot, prolonging the course of the ball in his own nets. Unbeaten for 14 Serie A matches now, AC Milan takes control of the Italian championship before the Napoli match, which hosts Torino this Sunday (6 p.m.).