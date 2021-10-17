Goldorak back as a hero of a French comic strip

A new comic imagines an unprecedented episode of the cult series of the 1970s. Its authors tell BFMTV behind the scenes of this adventure as new as it is spectacular.

Grendizer is back. The French favorite giant robot is not coming back with a new Japanese animated series, but with a French comic book, a beautiful tribute to the work of Gō Nagai, designed by the quintet Xavier Dorison (screenplay), Denis Bajram (screenplay and drawing) , Brice Cossu (drawing), Alexis Santenac (drawing) and Yoann Guillo (color).

Presented by its authors as the final episode of the 1970s animated series, this 130-page album, soberly titled Grendizer (Kana Classics) is available from this Friday, October 15 and promises a bright future: the collector’s edition is almost already sold out for a month and the current edition, printed in 165,000 copies, will be one of the gondola heads. of this end of the year.

For the quintet, fan of “Goldo” since childhood, it is a waking dream. “If I had been twenty years old, I would have rolled on the ground,” laughs Denis Bajram. When Gō Nagai validated the project, “it reminded me of the first time a publisher said yes to me to make an album,” adds veteran Xavier Dorison, screenwriter with three million albums sold. The hardest part was not the pressure from the fans – the project was announced when the album was almost finished – but not to disappoint the eight-year-old child they all have been. “I felt myself growing wings,” says Dorison.

Find another way than violence

The plot begins several years after the 74th and final episode of the series. Actarus and Phenicia have returned home. The Vega Empire is gone, and Grendizer’s enemies – Minos, the Great Warfare Strategy – are dead. But a new threat will arise, forcing our heroes to once again take up arms. Xavier Dorison and Denis Bajram have a few surprises in store for fans: Goldorak only appears on page 56! “It’s inflated”, laughs Bajram. “He appears late in history because he has long disappeared from our lives.”

Two pages from the comic “Goldorak” © Kana

With his long hair and beard, Actarus is no longer the same man. “When we find Actarus, he failed in what he wanted to do, it is not the victorious Actarus of the end of the cartoon,” Bajram notes. “We really wanted to show at his place what we had come across in Véga’s troops in the cartoon: someone who wonders about this war and this violence. He is no longer the Actarus who will conclude. the episode with a Cornofulgure! He must find another way than violence. “

“The series at the start is quite Manichean”, continues Xavier Dorison. “The more we advance in the episodes, the more we realize that there were good people in each camp. Child, we did not see him and adult, yes. We realized that we were caught in a kind of contradiction: on the one hand, we were fascinated by violence and these characters who solve problems with fists and on the other there is a superego that explains to us that it is not through violence that our problems will not be answered. Just as it has been incorporated into our lives, Actarus and the others have incorporated it into this story. “

A titanic company

Known for its successful historical frescoes Undertaker and Long John Silver, Xavier Dorison had never been confronted with such a project, launched in 2016 and carried out with ten hands. “We have all made a lot of comic books, but this one is particular by its length, by the level of detail that there is in each page. The writing was particularly complex: there are points of obligatory passage, but also a dozen characters to animate “, confirms the screenwriter. “It’s a business like the robot, it’s titanic.”

If it takes an Actarus to pilot a Grendizer, it took five comic book authors to complete this ultimate adventure. “When Xavier offered to draw me, I didn’t feel capable of doing it”, concedes Denis Bajram. “I’m a pretty hard realistic sci-fi writer. My characters are a bit harsh. Goldorak is very expressive characters. Animation culture has a formidable character culture and I didn’t feel capable of doing it. to be at the level of that. “





He immediately thought of Brice Cossu (Frnck) and Alexis Sentenac (Siberia 56): “They have that culture and they work together in the workshop. I knew they could bring me that. It didn’t seem possible without them.” At first, Cossu and Sentenac had to take care of the good guys and the bad guys while Bajram inherited the staging and the robot. “Then everything quickly mixed up,” he says. “We did everything together. Brice Cossu ended up doing Goldorak when he had sworn not to do it.”

“It is the child who speaks through these drawings”

Graphically, the album is much more detailed than the animated series: “We never wanted to copy the cartoon”, answers Denis Bajram. “When we do comics, we don’t do cartoons! We weren’t going to pretend, since the 1970s, there hadn’t been Akira, Evangelion, etc. There has been a huge evolution of SF in Japan, France and the United States. It was necessary for us to put all this history in our drawings. “

Denis Bajram, Brice Cossu and Brice Santenac were able to make the eight-year-old child very proud of them by multiplying in the album the iconic poses of Goldorak. “I don’t think I would have said yes to Xavier if I hadn’t been this ten-year-old child who draws Grendizer in his room”, enthuses Denis Bajram. “It was not possible to do something that did not fit perfectly with my memories. And my memories are iconic images, epic battles, the fear of what happens to the characters! It is the child who speaks through these drawings! “

An extract from the comic “Grendizer” © Kana – © 2017 Go Nagai / Dynamic Planning

But drawing these images was not easy: “At the beginning, with Brice and Alexis, when we stick to drawing this kind of image, we do not succeed”, recognizes Denis Bajram. “Our state of mind is to live up to an image that doesn’t really exist, an idea of ​​an image. Some have been very hard to obtain. wanted in an image, there were often three or four storyboard steps, then two or three inking steps. ” “The only rule is that not a single page could come out if we had not all three drawn on it”, specifies Alexis Sentenac.

Paced by music

The project was guided by a key word: emotion, says Brice Cossu. “Even though I hadn’t seen the series for years when we prepared the file, it was still very much alive in my head. We had already worked with Alexis on licenses where we had to reclaim the character. [ils ont signé en 2018 un Spirou, Le Triomphe de Zorglub, NDLR]. We started from the same principle. I left my emotion. That is the most important. I tried to appropriate the graphic tics of the time, but not to redo the style of the time. “Ditto for Yoann Guillo, the colorist: My reference was the series. I watched it. at the same time as I made the colors. “

The music for the animated series was also a great guide. When he was slack, Denis Bajram drew while listening to the music of the series signed Shunsuke Kikuchi. “A little chase music, and it was on!”, He confirms. The music punctuated the inking of the boards: “It’s very precise and you have to keep flexibility. The music is great for that: we start drawing in the right rhythm.” Dorison introduced the designers to a symphonic cover by a Lebanese orchestra of the famous theme of the series. “It was to die for. When we listened to that, it gave us the fishing to finish our boards”, remembers Alexis Sentenac.

Carried by an unwavering enthusiasm, the quintet did not come out unscathed from this cosmic adventure and is not sure of doing another Grendizer. “It was intense. We are washed out. We are still,” said Brice Cossu. “We put so much into this book that none of us consider returning to battle,” concludes Denis Bajram.