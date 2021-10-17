Good deal – The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G smartphone at 271 € (ODR -50 €)

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is one of the very good smartphones of the moment and especially benefits from a successful and light design. Its performance does not have much to envy that of the best mobiles, and we could only regret that the autonomy is not as exciting as on some of the manufacturer’s other smartphones. Its screen is good, and its photo portion correct overall, although the evolution with the previous generation is not very marked. Competition remains fierce in this price segment with the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Google Pixel 4a 5G or Oppo Find X2 Lite. Three much more complete mobiles.

In addition to having a very enduring battery, it is also equipped with a beautiful 6.55-inch Amoled screen and these are its major assets. In addition to that, it has an internal memory of 128 GB and a RAM of 8 GB, which represents an additional asset to add to the already drawn portrait of this phone which offers good performance.





Despite many advantages, the latter remains behind in terms of photo quality with a photo sensor that is just correct. This can partly justify the note of 3/5 given by the editorial staff during the tests carried out in laboratories.

Its advantages

Excellent performance

Successful design

Very nice screen after calibration

Fast charge

What might hold you back

Photo part that hardly changes

Average autonomy for Xiaomi

As an alternative

The Oppo Find X3 Lite takes on a market where competition is fierce, but it comes out with honors. Equipped with a well-made screen, it offers a fluid experience thanks to its excellent overlay and is not afraid of multitasking. We also appreciate its autonomy and the presence of a 65 W fast charger which is a real game-changer. Unfortunately, it does not really convince on the photo shutter, especially at night, when we will prefer the Pixel 4a 5G. Those who need more power to play will look to the Xiaomi Mi 10T and its higher-end SoC instead. This Oppo Find X3 Lite is therefore a great alternative to the A52 5G, its most direct rival.