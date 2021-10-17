Goscinny was working before his death on a new album of which he left a draft

When he died in 1977, René Goscinny was preparing a new Asterix album, of which a 20-page draft remains, reveals his daughter Anne Goscinny.

The daughter of the screenwriter of the famous Asterix comics, Anne Goscinny, revealed the discovery of an unfinished draft of the most famous of the Gauls made by her father before his death, in an interview published on the weekend of October 16-17.

“I think about it often, it’s 20 pages, half an album”, told the German weekly Der Spiegel the one who manages her father’s work.

The screenplay typed by René Goscinny bears the title ofAsterix at the circus and should have appeared chronologically after the album Asterix among the Belgians. It was found according to the Spiegel in family archives.

A posthumous finish of the album would be a business “very complicated”, estimated Anne Goscinny. “Many, many people should sit around the table, immerse themselves in the story and find their voice again”, she said referring to her father. “It’s like a painting of Goya with a hole. But one day we will try. It would be an extraordinary adventure”, she adds.





Died in 1977, René Goscinny is with Albert Uderzo, who died last year, the creator in 1959 of the irreducible Gaulois, whose adventures have sold several hundred million copies worldwide. He was instrumental in creating the profession of comic book writer, which did not exist before him.