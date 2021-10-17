Gotham Knights: Court of the Owls sows terror in all-new trailer

The presentation of Gotham knights with a trailer and gameplay gave us good hopes during the DC FanDome 2020. The adventure will allow us to take turns embodying Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, alone or in pairs, all of whom can gain experience and see their talents improved as a story unfolds after the death of Bruce wayne. As concrete as the game of Warner Bros. Games Montreal, its release scheduled for 2021 was finally quickly postponed to 2022.

Its appearance at DC FanDome of this weekend was therefore inevitably eagerly awaited. a trailer unpublished has shown us more of the threat that the Owls Court, who seems to be pulling the strings Gotham and worry until Penguin. The masked members of this secret organization will cause great harm to our quartet, especially through their nicknamed assassins Dewclaws… A making of then gave the floor to the developers to return to the genesis of this clan with mysterious origins, and the fact that we will have to adapt our skills to face these famous killers that we will face regularly.





Unfortunately no release date in sight for Gotham knights, which remains announced for 2022 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. Even if the universes are not linked, you can revise your Batman by getting the Arkham collection from € 28.90 on Amazon.com.

Read also: Gotham Knights: the name of the official voice actors, with voices known to fans of video games