    Guatemala faces massive food crisis, warns human rights defender

    According to Jordan Rodas, 16% of the approximately 17 million inhabitants of this Central American country suffer from malnutrition.

    Guatemala is currently experiencing “one of the biggest food and nutritional crises” never known, the defender of human rights of this country was alarmed, Jordan Rodas, Saturday October 16. According to him, 16% of the approximately 17 million inhabitants suffer from malnutrition. Food insecurity seriously affects 18% of Guatemalans and 45% more moderately.

    According to Jordan Rodas, this alarming situation has been “caused by Covid-19 and climatic phenomena such as hurricanes Eta and Iota” that killed dozens of people last year, destroyed subsistence crops and damaged many infrastructure.


    “The outlook is bleak in Guatemala when it comes to the ‘Millennium Development Goals’, in particular the goal of ending hunger and reducing poverty by 2030”, said the human rights defender during a demonstration for world food day.

    Jordan Rodas took the opportunity to appeal to President Alejandro Giammattei to take “aggressive and effective measures to guarantee the right to food of the population”. According to UN data, 39 children under five have died of malnutrition in Guatemala since January.


