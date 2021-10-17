Guy Parmelin calls for preparation for possible electricity shortages – rts.ch

Switzerland could have too little electricity from 2025 in the worst case due to a disagreement with the European Union, says a report on the security of electricity supply. Economy Minister Guy Parmelin calls on businesses to prepare for the shortage now.

“After a pandemic, a shortage of electricity represents the greatest risk for the supply of Switzerland”, says Guy Parmelin in a published video on the site of the Organization for the supply of electricity in the event of a crisis (Ostral). NZZ am Sonntag and German-speaking radio SRF reported on the campaign.

“By electricity shortage, we mean a situation in which we have too little current for weeks, or even months,” explains Guy Parmelin.

“This means, for example, that factories could produce less, that public authorities and providers such as banks would have to reduce their services, or that electricity-powered means of transport could only move in a limited way.”

The pandemic has impressively shown how important it is to best prepare for crises, continues the minister. If electricity were to fail, Switzerland would depend on the support of all current consumers, and therefore above all companies as large users.

Switzerland has “fallen asleep on its laurels”

Following “the decision to stop our nuclear power, or in any case not to extend it, we have difficulty producing electricity in Switzerland, especially in winter. And our German neighbors, who provide us with more or less 20% of electricity in winter, have decided to shut down their nuclear power plants and will shut down their coal-fired power plants in 2035. So structurally, we will have difficulty finding energy in Europe and those who do not produce their electricity themselves risk having blackouts, “said Stéphane Genoud, professor of energy management at the HES-SO Valais.

“We fell asleep on our laurels and we need to produce more wind and photovoltaics,” said Stéphane Genoud in Forum on Saturday evening. For him, “the gas solution is essential”, even if it will be temporary, while “nuclear poses a real question of waste management”.

>> Read also: Gas-fired power stations to alleviate the risk of an electricity shortage? The idea appeals

Letters to 30,000 large consumers

Ostral’s campaign began on September 30, said Patrick Rötheli, head of the Federal Office for Economic Supply of the Country (OFAE), interviewed by Keystone-ATS. It includes a newsletter to some 30,000 heavy electricity consumers, reported by NZZ am Sonntag.





The some 700 distribution network operators ask these companies, whose annual consumption is greater than 100 megawatt hours, to prepare for a possible electricity quota. They should reduce their consumption by a certain percentage, depending on the situation.

Restrictions not excluded

In times of shortage, the Federal Council can issue regulations on electricity consumption and savings. Initially, however, it would be a question of calling for voluntary savings, before any restrictions.

If going without electricity for recreation does not have enough effect, the next step could be the introduction of electricity quotas for large consumers. “These companies are therefore invited to think about how a certain percentage of electricity could be saved while continuing to operate in part”, explains Patrick Rötheli.

Avoid shutdown

According to Patrick Rötheli, the aim is to “prevent the network from being shut down for as long as possible in the event of a shortage, which would then affect all consumers”.

If progress is not made at least at the technical level, Switzerland could have a problem of security of supply from 2025, especially in winter, due to the lack of an electricity agreement with the EU. , according to one of the three scenarios of a report which the Federal Council took note of on Wednesday.

>> Read: Energy scarcity threatens in the absence of an agreement with the EU

New requirement from the end of 2025

From the end of 2025, European network operators will have to keep 70% of important capacities free for cross-border trade. This could restrict Switzerland’s import capacities.

The report examined what the consequences would be for Switzerland, with an electricity agreement, at least with technical agreements with neighboring countries, or in the event of renouncing cooperation with the EU. Without cooperation, the situation would become critical by March at the latest, the report said.

The electricity deal with the EU has been on hold since 2018. The fact that the Federal Council broke off negotiations with the EU on an institutional framework agreement at the end of May this year has probably not improved the chances of an arrangement.

The Federal Council wants to increase the production of electricity from renewable energies with a revision of the law on energy and electricity supply. He submitted his message to Parliament this summer. This also provides for an improvement in winter supply.

ats / cab